BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

Thursday's Major League Baseball Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Texas 100 000 000—1 4 0 Cleveland 002 003 00x—5 9 0

Cashner, N.Martinez (6), Scheppers (8) and Chirinos; Kluber, Shaw (9) and Gomes. W_Kluber 7-2. L_Cashner 3-7. HRs_Texas, Mazara.

___

Kansas City 000 000 003—3 7 0 Detroit 301 200 10x—7 9 1

Junis, McCarthy (7), Feliz (8) and S.Perez, Butera; Fulmer, Wilson (9) and Avila. W_Fulmer 7-6. L_Junis 2-2. HRs_Detroit, Upton, Romine, Kinsler.

___

Oakland 000 100 000—1 5 0 Houston 000 203 10x—6 10 0

Gossett, Hendriks (6), Brady (7) and Phegley; Peacock, Devenski (6), Guduan (8), Hoyt (9) and Gattis. W_Peacock 5-1. L_Gossett 1-3. HRs_Houston, Correa 2.

___

Baltimore 001 001 000—2 8 0 Toronto 000 000 000—0 3 0

Jimenez, Brach (9) and Joseph; J.Happ, Leone (7), Tepera (9) and Martin. W_Jimenez 3-3. L_J.Happ 2-5. Sv_Brach (15).

___

INTERLEAGUE Tampa Bay 000 000 000—0 8 0 Pittsburgh 001 101 10x—4 10 0

Archer, Whitley (7), Kolarek (7) and Sucre; Taillon, Watson (7), Nicasio (8), E.Santana (9) and Stewart. W_Taillon 4-2. L_Archer 6-5. HRs_Pittsburgh, Jaso, Polanco.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE St. Louis 000 200 350—10 11 0 Arizona 001 101 001— 4 6 1

Lynn, Bowman (7), Lyons (8), Mayers (9) and Fryer; Corbin, De La Rosa (7), Delgado (8), Chafin (9) and Iannetta. W_Lynn 6-5. L_De La Rosa 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, Grichuk. Arizona, Lamb, Goldschmidt.

___

Chicago 100 000 103—5 8 0 Washington 100 000 300—4 6 0

Lester, Edwards (7), Duensing (7), Strop (7), Pena (8), W.Davis (9) and Contreras; Ross, Grace (7), O.Perez (8), Blanton (8), Treinen (9) and Wieters. W_Pena 1-0. L_Treinen 0-2. Sv_W.Davis (16). HRs_Chicago, Candelario. Washington, Rendon.

___

New York 203 000 100—6 8 1 Miami 000 102 000—3 9 1

Lugo, Blevins (7), Edgin (8), Reed (9) and R.Rivera; Urena, Wittgren (7), Garcia (7), McGowan (8), Worley (9) and Realmuto. W_Lugo 3-1. L_Urena 6-3. Sv_Reed (12). HRs_Miami, Stanton.