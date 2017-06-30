BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

%ednotes(Eds: will be updated with late games<%)
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Texas
|100
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
|Cleveland
|002
|003
|00x—5
|9
|0
Cashner, N.Martinez (6), Scheppers (8) and Chirinos; Kluber, Shaw (9) and Gomes. W_Kluber 7-2. L_Cashner 3-7. HRs_Texas, Mazara.
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|003—3
|7
|0
|Detroit
|301
|200
|10x—7
|9
|1
Junis, McCarthy (7), Feliz (8) and S.Perez, Butera; Fulmer, Wilson (9) and Avila. W_Fulmer 7-6. L_Junis 2-2. HRs_Detroit, Upton, Romine, Kinsler.
|Oakland
|000
|100
|000—1
|5
|0
|Houston
|000
|203
|10x—6
|10
|0
Gossett, Hendriks (6), Brady (7) and Phegley; Peacock, Devenski (6), Guduan (8), Hoyt (9) and Gattis. W_Peacock 5-1. L_Gossett 1-3. HRs_Houston, Correa 2.
|Baltimore
|001
|001
|000—2
|8
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
Jimenez, Brach (9) and Joseph; J.Happ, Leone (7), Tepera (9) and Martin. W_Jimenez 3-3. L_J.Happ 2-5. Sv_Brach (15).
|INTERLEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000—0
|8
|0
|Pittsburgh
|001
|101
|10x—4
|10
|0
Archer, Whitley (7), Kolarek (7) and Sucre; Taillon, Watson (7), Nicasio (8), E.Santana (9) and Stewart. W_Taillon 4-2. L_Archer 6-5. HRs_Pittsburgh, Jaso, Polanco.
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|000
|200
|350—10
|11
|0
|Arizona
|001
|101
|001—
|4
|6
|1
Lynn, Bowman (7), Lyons (8), Mayers (9) and Fryer; Corbin, De La Rosa (7), Delgado (8), Chafin (9) and Iannetta. W_Lynn 6-5. L_De La Rosa 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, Grichuk. Arizona, Lamb, Goldschmidt.
|Chicago
|100
|000
|103—5
|8
|0
|Washington
|100
|000
|300—4
|6
|0
Lester, Edwards (7), Duensing (7), Strop (7), Pena (8), W.Davis (9) and Contreras; Ross, Grace (7), O.Perez (8), Blanton (8), Treinen (9) and Wieters. W_Pena 1-0. L_Treinen 0-2. Sv_W.Davis (16). HRs_Chicago, Candelario. Washington, Rendon.
|New York
|203
|000
|100—6
|8
|1
|Miami
|000
|102
|000—3
|9
|1
Lugo, Blevins (7), Edgin (8), Reed (9) and R.Rivera; Urena, Wittgren (7), Garcia (7), McGowan (8), Worley (9) and Realmuto. W_Lugo 3-1. L_Urena 6-3. Sv_Reed (12). HRs_Miami, Stanton.