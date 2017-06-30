Villa scores 11th, NYC beats Minnesota for 4th straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — David Villa scored his 11th goal of the season, Jack Harrison had his eighth and New York City FC beat expansion Minnesota United 3-1 on Thursday.

NYC (10-5-3) tied a club record with its fourth straight victory. Minnesota (5-10-3) remains winless on the road.

Alexander Callens leveled it at 1 for NYC in the 38th minute. Ben Sweat cut back his defender in the box but the ball got away from him and Callens hustled to one-touch it inside the far post.

Harrison scored on an open header of Rodney Wallace's cross in the 52nd minute and Villa scored 11 minutes later. Villa split two defenders along the sideline, dribbled alone inside the area and sent in a left-footed shot.

Christian Ramirez scored his 10th goal of the season for Minnesota in the ninth minute. Eirik Johansen, making his second career start, mishandled Miguel Ibarra's long-distance shot, and Ramirez easily knocked in the rebound.