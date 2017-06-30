Taiwan Headline News

Taipei, June 30 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: DPP lawmakers vow to push through forward-looking infrastructure project by July 5

@China Times: Farglory Group chairman hit by new scandal

@Liberty Times: Farglory chief questioned over new scandal

@Apple Daily: Farglory Group chief accused of hollowing out life insurance company

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan shares challenge 65th day with key barometer above 10,000-point mark

@Commercial Times: 5,000 companies to be checked under new work week rules

