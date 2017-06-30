Taipei, June 30 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: DPP lawmakers vow to push through forward-looking infrastructure project by July 5
@China Times: Farglory Group chairman hit by new scandal
@Liberty Times: Farglory chief questioned over new scandal
@Apple Daily: Farglory Group chief accused of hollowing out life insurance company
@Economic Daily News: Taiwan shares challenge 65th day with key barometer above 10,000-point mark
@Commercial Times: 5,000 companies to be checked under new work week rules
Taiwan Headline News
Top headlines across Taiwan on June 30, 2017
Taipei, June 30 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows: