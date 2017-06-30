  1. Home
Taiwan Headline News

Top headlines across Taiwan on June 30, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2017/06/30 09:20

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, June 30 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: DPP lawmakers vow to push through forward-looking infrastructure project by July 5
@China Times: Farglory Group chairman hit by new scandal
@Liberty Times: Farglory chief questioned over new scandal
@Apple Daily: Farglory Group chief accused of hollowing out life insurance company
@Economic Daily News: Taiwan shares challenge 65th day with key barometer above 10,000-point mark
@Commercial Times: 5,000 companies to be checked under new work week rules
 
Taiwan
headline news
headlines

