Video shows trespassing teen threatened by off-duty officer

LANSING, Ill. (AP) — Suburban Chicago police say they are investigating an incident during which an off-duty officer detained and threatened an African-American teenager for trespassing.

A highly viewed Facebook video shows the unidentified off-duty Lansing, Illinois, police officer pinning the 15-year-old black teen to the ground after he and a white minor, who recorded the video, refused his orders to stay off his property. The man is heard saying the teen is on his property and he could kill him.

Police say the white youth, who showed signs of being involved in a fight, had sat on the man's porch. The white minor was leaving with the black teen when the confrontation began.

Police say the incident ended with the arrival of on-duty police officers, who took the youths to their homes. No charges have been filed.