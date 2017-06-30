AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, June 30

thru July 2, Guyancourt, France golf, European Tour, French Open.

thru July 2, Potomac, Maryland golf, Quicken Loans National.

thru July 2, Peabody, Massachusetts golf, USGA, U.S. Senior Open.

thru July 2, Olympia Fields, Illinois golf, Women's golf, LPGA Tour, KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

thru July 2, Eastbourne, England tennis, ATP and WTA tournaments.

North Sound, Antigua cricket, West Indies vs. India, 3rd ODI.

thru July 2, Poland auto racing, WRC, Polish Rally.

thru July 2, Olympia Fields, Illinois golf, US LPGA Tour, Women's PGA Championship.

Toledo, Ohio boxing, Robert Easter Jr. vs. Denis Shafikov for Easter's IBF lightweight title. Galle, Sri Lanka cricket, Sri Lanka vs. Zimbabwe, 1st ODI.

SATURDAY, July 1

Wellington, New Zealand rugby, New Zealand vs. British and Irish Lions, 2nd test.

thru 23, France cycling, Tour de France.

Paris athletics, Diamond League.

SUNDAY, July 2

North Sound, Antigua cricket, West Indies vs. India, 4th ODI.

Galle, Sri Lanka cricket, Sri Lanka vs. Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI.

St. Petersburg, Russia football, Confederations Cup final, Chile vs Germany.

Moscow football, Confederations Cup 3rd place playoff, Portugal vs. Mexico.

Brisbane, Australia boxing, Manny Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn for Pacquiao's WBO welterweight title; Jerwin Ancajas vs. Teiru Kinoshita for Ancajas' IBF super flyweight title.

MONDAY, July 3

thru 16, London -- tennis, The Championships, Wimbledon.

TUESDAY, July 4

No other events scheduled.

WEDNESDAY, July 5

No other events scheduled.

THURSDAY, July 6

thru 10, London cricket, 1st test, England vs. South Africa.

Kingston, Jamaica cricket, West Indies vs. India, 5th ODI.

Hambantota, Sri Lanka cricket, Sri Lanka vs. Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI.

Lausanne, Switzerland athletics, Diamond League.

thru 9, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia golf, PGA Tour, Greenbrier Classic.

thru 9, Londonderry, Northern Ireland golf, European PGA, Irish Open.

thru 9, Oneida, Wisconsin golf, LPGA Tour, Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.

FRIDAY, July 7

thru 26, various sites football, Gold Cup. Harrison, New Jersey: French Guiana vs. Canada, Honduras vs. Costa Rica.

SATURDAY, July 8

Nashville, Tennessee football, Gold Cup, United States vs. Panama, Martinique vs. Nicaragua.

Auckland, New Zealand rugby, New Zealand vs. British and Irish Lions, 3rd test.

Hambantota, Sri Lanka cricket, Sri Lanka vs. Zimbabwe, 4th ODI.

SUNDAY, July 9

Kiingston, Jamaica cricket, West Indies vs. India, T20.

Spielberg, Austria auto racing, F1, Austrian Grand Prix.

London athletics, Diamond League.

San Diego, California football, Gold Cup. Curacao vs. Jamaica, Mexico vs. El Salvador.