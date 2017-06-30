Anna Chlumsky, Shemar Moore to announce Emmy nods

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actors Anna Chlumsky and Shemar Moore are set to announce nominations for the 69th annual Emmy Awards.

The nominations will be released July 13 at the TV academy's headquarters in Los Angeles. The event will stream live on Emmys.com.

In announcing the presenters Thursday, TV academy CEO Hayma Washington said the television industry has never been more inventive.

Last year, the top Emmy winners included "Game of Thrones" and "Veep," which stars Chlumsky and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Moore previously starred on "Criminal Minds" and has a new series, "S.W.A.T.," which is scheduled to debut later this year.

This year's ceremony will air Sept. 17 on CBS with Stephen Colbert as host.