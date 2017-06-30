Jagr says no teams are asking about signing him

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jaromir Jagr says he is going into free agency with an uncertain future.

The 45-year-old forward tweeted Thursday that no teams have called about signing him when the free-agent period in the NHL opens on Saturday. Jagr also says he's even reaching out to teams and not generating any interest.

Jagr has spent the past 2 1/2 seasons with the Florida Panthers, who have said they were planning to speak with agent Petr Svoboda about their plans for next season.

Jagr had 16 goals and 30 assists for Florida last season, appearing in all 82 games. The Czech star is No. 2 on the NHL's career points list, No. 3 in goals, No. 4 in games and No. 5 in assists.