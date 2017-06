ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis has re-signed forward Magnus Paajarvi to a one-year, one-way contract worth $800,000

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong announced the deal Thursday. The 26-year-old Paajarvi split last season between the Blues and the Chicago Wolves of the AHL.

Paajarvi, a 200-pound forward, dressed in 32 regular-season games for St. Louis in 2016-17 and posted 13 points. He had three points in eight playoff games.

The Swede has 93 points in 308 NHL regular-season games.