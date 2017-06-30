San Francisco to pay $190K for sanctuary city violation

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man from El Salvador in the U.S. illegally who sued San Francisco after police turned him over to immigration authorities in violation of the city's sanctuary law is set to be awarded $190,000.

The San Francisco Examiner reported Thursday (http://bit.ly/2s6CKDw ) that 33-year-old Pedro Figueroa-Zarceno reached the settlement agreement with the City Attorney's Office. The agreement must be approved by the Board of Supervisors.

Figueroa-Zarceno sued San Francisco in January for violating its sanctuary city law.

Figueroa-Zarceno went to police in December 2015 to report a stolen car. Instead of helping him find his car, he says officers called immigration authorities. He was taken into custody outside the police station.

City law prohibits law enforcement officers from cooperating with federal immigration officials except when violent criminals are involved.