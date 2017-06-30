The Latest: Indiana AG criticizes abortion law injunction

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on a federal judge's ruling blocking portions of a new Indiana abortion law (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Indiana's attorney general is criticizing a judge's ruling that blocks parts of a new state law that would make it tougher for girls under age 18 to get an abortion without their parents' knowledge.

Attorney General Curtis Hill says in a Thursday statement that the temporary injunction issued Wednesday by a federal judge in Indianapolis "essentially encourages a minor to go it alone" while seeking an abortion.

Hill says his office supports parents' authority to know what their children are doing. He says the judge's approval of the injunction sought by Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky is "an attempt to give courts rather than parents the legal guardianship of children."

Hill spokesman Corey Elliot says the attorney general's office hasn't determined whether it will appeal the judge's ruling.

__

12:20 p.m.

Planned Parenthood is praising a federal court ruling that blocks parts of a new Indiana law that would make it tougher for girls under age 18 to get an abortion without their parents' knowledge.

The judge's ruling late Wednesday granted a temporary injunction that prevents three portions of the new law from taking effect July 1.

Betty Cockrum is Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky's president. She said Thursday the ruling was a victory for young women facing "an incredibly difficult situation."

The ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana.

Indiana lawmakers passed the law this spring. Indiana Right to Life is urging Indiana's attorneys to keep defending the law, saying residents "are tired of seeing activist judges legislate abortion."