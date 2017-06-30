  1. Home
  2. World

Heavy rain brings flooding, calls for help across Germany

By  Associated Press
2017/06/30 03:17

People run for shelter during heavy rainfalls in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Weather forecasts predict changeable weathe

Dark clouds obscure the sky near Bitburg, southwestern Germany, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Weather forecasts predict changeable weather f

In this zoomed and long time exposure picture a woman walks with her buggy during heavy rain in Erfurt, Germany, Thursday, June 29, 201

A woman waits with her umbrella behind a tram station window during heavy rain in Erfurt, Germany, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Weather for

In this June 28, 2017 photo taken from a drone red poppy blossoms, blue cornflowers and white chamomile blossoms bloom on a field in Bi

BERLIN (AP) — Torrential rains across northern and eastern Germany have left roads flooded, highways blocked and firefighters answering countless emergency calls.

Firefighters in Berlin declared a state of emergency in the German capital after hundreds of phone calls started coming in Thursday afternoon seeking help with flooded basements and underground parking spaces.

One of Berlin's busiest highways, the A100, had to be shut down for hours because of the deluge. There were no reports of injuries.

The eastern states of Brandenburg and Thuringia, as well as the city of Hannover and smaller towns in northern Germany, also reported flooded homes and streets due to heavy rain.