The Latest: GOP Senate leaders add $45B to health care bill

By  Associated Press
2017/06/30 00:55

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Senate Republicans' effort to pass a health care overhaul and keep the party's promise to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law (all times local):

12:55 p.m.

Top Republicans have agreed to add $45 billion for battling opioid abuse to their struggling health care bill. But the measure's fate is still uncertain, as leaders confront an expanding chorus of GOP detractors.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is hoping the added money will help win over moderate GOP senators like Rob Portman of Ohio and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia. Their states are among many battered by rising death tolls from illegal drug use and they've been pushing for the funds.

Those same senators are also insisting on easing cuts the GOP legislation would impose on Medicaid, the health insurance program for low-income and disabled people that their states also rely upon. There's no indication an agreement has been reached to pull back on those reductions.

___

4:10 a.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is exploring options for salvaging the Republican health care bill. But he's confronting an expanding chorus of GOP critics. And that is deepening the uncertainty over whether the party can keep its promise to repeal President Barack Obama's overhaul.

A day after McConnell, short of votes, unexpectedly abandoned plans to whisk the measure through his chamber this week, fresh GOP critics came forward.

While this week's retreat on a measure McConnell wrote behind closed doors dented his reputation as a consummate legislative dealmaker, no one was counting him out.