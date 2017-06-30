The Latest: South Korean leader sees Capitol Hill leaders

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the South Korean president visit to Washington (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

South Korea's president has sat down with congressional leaders before holding his first meeting with President Donald Trump.

President Moon Jae-in (MOON JAAH IHN) has stopped on Capitol Hill on his maiden visit to Washington. He took office last month.

House Speaker Paul Ryan is calling for stronger U.S.-South Korean ties. He says the allies have much to work together on — in particular the threat from North Korea.

Moon has made brief remarks, and he's wishing a speedy recovery to the third-ranking House Republican — Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, who was wounded in a June 14 shooting.

Moon says that on humanitarian issues, "we must cross boundaries and all party lines and all come together and unite as one."

____

9:45 a.m.

South Korea's president plans to meet with congressional leaders and have dinner with President Donald Trump — as he looks to reassure Washington that he'll coordinate closely on dealing with the threat from North Korea.

President Moon Jae-in (MOON JAAH IHN) has long advocated engagement with North Korea to address its nuclear weapons development. His position could cause strains with Trump, who wants to step up economic pressure and further isolate the North's diplomatically.

The U.S. and South Korea want to show they're on the same page, as concern deepens over North Korea's technological progress toward a nuclear-tipped missile that could strike the continental U.S.

Thursday night's dinner at the White House will be the first meeting between Trump and Moon. They'll hold formal talks on Friday.