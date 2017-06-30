Dozens of 'rotten' military police arrested in Rio

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Civil police in Rio de Janeiro are arresting dozens of allegedly corrupt military policemen.

Civil police authorities say arrest warrants have been issued for 96 military police officers. Seventy arrest warrants were also issued for alleged drug traffickers and other criminals as part of the operation.

Civil police investigator Fabio Barucke told reporters Thursday that police being arrested were "rotten oranges" who would seize weapons in slums and then sell them in other slums.

In Brazil, military police patrol streets and conduct operations. They have a particularly strong presence in Rio's hundreds of slums, or favelas. Meanwhile, civil police investigate crimes.

Residents in favelas routinely complain about corruption and mistreatment at the hands of military police.