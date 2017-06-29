UN condemns fighting in buffer zone between Syria and Israel

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is strongly condemning fighting in the buffer zone between Syria and Israel and it's urging the Syrian government and opposition groups to withdraw from the area, which is patrolled by U.N. peacekeepers.

A resolution sponsored by Russia and the United States was adopted unanimously Thursday by the Security Council. It extends the mandate of the peacekeeping mission until Dec. 31.

The mission has patrolled the buffer zone between Syria and Israel since 1974, a year after the Arab-Israeli war. Military activities in zone are a spillover of the six-year Syrian conflict.

The resolution backs Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' findings that ongoing military activities in the zone could jeopardize the cease-fire between Israel and Syria and pose risks to civilians and U.N. personnel on the ground.