Aetna to leave Connecticut headquarters for New York City

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Aetna is moving its headquarters to New York City after nearly two centuries in Hartford, Connecticut.

Aetna's CEO and chairman said Thursday that New York City is a "knowledge economy hub" and a driver of innovations.

The company had said in May that it was in negotiations with several states about moving its corporate base from Connecticut's capital.

Aetna is the nation's third-largest health insurer with a workforce of almost 50,000, including about 6,000 in Connecticut. The company says it is committed to keeping its campus in Hartford, where its presence dates to 1819.

Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy had lobbied Aetna to stay, promising to match any incentive package the company received from another state.