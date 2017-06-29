Macedonian prosecutor files new charges in wiretap scandal

SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — A Macedonian prosecutor says her office has filed new charges in connection with a two-year-old wiretap scandal.

Katica Janeva did not name the 94 suspects but indicated Thursday that they include former prime minister and main opposition VMRO-DPMNE leader Nikola Gruevski and many party officials.

Gruevski already has been charged with allegedly inciting his conservative party's supporters to violence in one leaked recording.

The scandal broke in 2015 when it emerged that the phone conversations of about 20,000 people were illegally recorded.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, the opposition leader at the time, accused Gruevski of masterminding the operation. Gruevski denies wrongdoing and blames foreign spies for the wiretaps.

The political crisis triggered early elections last year that brought Zaev to power.