An English community center finds unlikely source of funds

LONDON (AP) — A community center in southwest England has found an unlikely source of funds after reaching out to the wealthy ruler of Dubai.

The Godolphin Cross Community Association announced Thursday that a donation from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was enough to purchase a former Methodist chapel for the new community center's building.

Villagers contacted the sheikh because his famous Godolphin horseracing stables share the town's name.

"We showed him our vision for a community center in the village and he was so impressed he decided he would like to help," said association secretary Paul Gray.

Their long-term plan is to raise additional money for renovating costs using more traditional funding sources such as grants.

The community center will host the town's youth group, coffee mornings and general gatherings.