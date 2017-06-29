  1. Home
South Korean leader to dine with Trump, meet top lawmakers

By MATTHEW PENNINGTON , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/06/29 21:47

WASHINGTON (AP) — South Korea's president plans to meet with congressional leaders and have dinner with President Donald Trump — as he looks to reassure Washington that he'll coordinate closely on dealing with the threat from North Korea.

President Moon Jae-in (MOON JAAH IHN) has long advocated engagement with North Korea to address its nuclear weapons development. His position could cause strains with Trump, who wants to step up economic pressure and further isolate the North's diplomatically.

The U.S. and South Korea want to show they're on the same page, as concern deepens over North Korea's technological progress toward a nuclear-tipped missile that could strike the continental U.S.

Thursday night's dinner at the White House will be the first meeting between Trump and Moon. They'll hold formal talks on Friday.