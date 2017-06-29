Puerto Rico's former House leader charged with corruption

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The former leader of Puerto Rico's House of Representatives has been arrested in a corruption case.

Jaime Perello Borras was released late Wednesday on $4,500 bail. He is accused of perjury and violating government ethics and campaign finance laws, among other things.

Authorities say he did not report campaign donations and is among those involved in issuing an illegal contract to a phone services company. The case is related to federal charges against a former political fundraiser and several former government officials.

Perello's attorneys said he is innocent. He is scheduled to appear in court in August.