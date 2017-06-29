Police: 1 killed, others wounded in Spain shooting incident

MADRID (AP) — Police in northeastern Spain are looking for a person who fired shots in a coastal town of Catalonia, killing one person and wounding several others before fleeing.

A spokesman with Catalonia's regional police said the incident in the town of Vilanova i la Geltru was under investigation but said authorities had ruled out any links to terror. He said it was unclear Thursday how many people are wounded. The spokesman refused to be identified by name in accordance with internal protocol.

Vilanova i la Geltru is 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Barcelona.

Incidents involving firearms are very rare in Spain.