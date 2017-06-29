Short aborts attempts to sell relegated Sunderland

SUNDERLAND, England (AP) — American businessman Ellis Short has aborted his attempt to sell English club Sunderland after talks with a potential buyer collapsed.

Sunderland, which was relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season, says "Short will continue his commitment to the club, both financially and personally, moving forward."

The northeast club says one of the parties interested in buying Sunderland held "detailed talks" over the last week and was given a timeframe to conclude a deal.

Sunderland says "we have concluded these talks and have determined that this proposed sale would not be in the best interests of Sunderland."

The club said it has been granted permission to talk to Preston coach Simon Grayson about the vacant manager's position following the departure of David Moyes last month.