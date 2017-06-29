Members of Chicago Luvabulls steer clear of stinky tofu while visiting Taiwanese night market

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Six members of the Chicago Bulls' Luvabulls cheerleading squad visited a night market in Taipei on Wednesday night, digging in Taiwanese snacks including pearl milk tea and mango but steering clear of the well-known stinky tofu which they had an ambivalent feeling about.

Luvabulls, one of NBA’s most popular cheerleading squads, was invited by the organizer of the 2017 Cathay NBA Youth Madness basketball tournament to perform at the opening of the event’s final. The dancers met with Taiwanese press on Thursday morning and took questions, some of them talked about the pursuit of their dancing dreams.

Captain Ariana, who used to dance for Beyonce Knowles, said that becoming a member of Luvabulls was like a dream come true because each year many incredible dancers come to the auditions, but only 20 dancers can be selected.

The dancers said they were surprised to see some basketball fans wearing Bulls caps or clothing in Taiwan.

They will perform at the final of the 2017 Cathay NBA Youth Madness basketball tournament at the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Xinyi Plaza (信義香堤大道廣場) on July 1 and July 2.

After arriving on Wednesday, the Luvabulls dancers visited a night market in Taipei and gorged themselves on such snacks as pearl milk tea and mango ice. When asked if they had tried stinky tofu, they said they were not ready to do that unless somebody invite them to enjoy the food. They said they noticed a strong smell when strolling around the night market, but they didn’t know where the smell came from until they saw an auntie throwing tofu into a pot and realized it was the stinky tofu.