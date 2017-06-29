Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, June 29, 2017

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;29;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;SW;12;85%;89%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, hotter;46;31;Sunny and hot;45;30;NNE;10;29%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;37;22;Sunny and very hot;41;23;NW;20;23%;1%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;28;18;A p.m. shower or two;24;18;WSW;14;47%;55%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;20;15;Spotty showers;20;14;NW;15;74%;85%;5

Anchorage, United States;A little rain;15;11;A passing shower;18;12;SE;12;72%;74%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;41;23;Sunny and very warm;38;24;SW;11;13%;1%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;A shower;28;17;Mostly sunny, warm;32;16;NW;15;32%;9%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Increasing clouds;27;17;Cloudy;23;15;SSE;10;75%;58%;2

Athens, Greece;Sunny and very hot;37;26;Sunshine, very hot;39;26;WSW;10;27%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;14;5;Increasing clouds;15;11;NNE;8;79%;44%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;45;29;Sunny and hot;46;28;W;22;18%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;34;24;Cloudy;35;24;SSW;7;59%;55%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;28;21;Cloudy;29;21;W;21;59%;55%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;34;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;26;S;10;68%;63%;8

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;28;18;Shower/thunderstorm;26;18;ENE;18;51%;78%;7

Beijing, China;A morning t-storm;35;24;Partly sunny;35;25;W;13;51%;7%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;A p.m. t-storm;36;18;Sunny and very hot;36;20;E;9;32%;26%;8

Berlin, Germany;Showers and t-storms;20;16;Rain and drizzle;20;15;SW;23;83%;71%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A touch of rain;20;9;A touch of rain;18;9;SE;11;73%;81%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with some sun;24;11;Turning cloudy;25;12;ESE;12;49%;0%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;27;17;Showers and t-storms;26;17;SSW;17;52%;70%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;21;13;Spotty showers;20;13;SW;13;68%;82%;6

Bucharest, Romania;A p.m. t-storm;37;20;Sunshine, very hot;36;21;SE;10;42%;0%;8

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;28;17;Thickening clouds;30;16;SSW;19;36%;67%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;17;9;Turning cloudy;16;7;SE;6;74%;8%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;30;17;Some sun, a shower;29;16;W;10;32%;45%;7

Busan, South Korea;Afternoon rain;25;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;23;SW;17;66%;87%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;38;23;Sunny and hot;40;25;NNW;14;31%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;18;10;Rain and drizzle;15;9;SSE;9;77%;55%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;26;21;A t-storm in spots;27;20;SE;5;66%;52%;10

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;38;30;Mostly cloudy, warm;39;29;SW;15;45%;39%;8

Chicago, United States;A p.m. t-storm;29;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;19;WSW;13;78%;67%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun;32;26;Spotty showers;31;26;WSW;13;76%;86%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers and t-storms;19;15;Periods of rain;17;14;ENE;13;89%;88%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with some sun;30;25;Mostly sunny;29;25;WNW;17;76%;14%;11

Dallas, United States;Sun and some clouds;35;27;Clouds and sun;36;26;S;20;59%;55%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;29;21;Partly sunny;30;21;S;19;73%;26%;6

Delhi, India;Showers and t-storms;30;26;A thunderstorm;32;26;SE;13;86%;84%;5

Denver, United States;A shower in the p.m.;29;11;Cooler with some sun;23;11;S;10;52%;32%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;34;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;27;SSE;19;73%;82%;9

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;34;21;A brief shower;32;23;SE;11;63%;66%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;13;10;A little a.m. rain;16;7;NW;35;79%;59%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;37;20;Warm with sunshine;36;21;N;11;21%;11%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunlit, breezy, nice;26;18;Sunny and pleasant;25;19;W;19;48%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Couple of t-storms;31;26;Couple of t-storms;33;27;SSE;14;80%;73%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;24;8;Partly sunny;21;7;ESE;10;52%;6%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;E;11;63%;44%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Increasing clouds;21;12;Spotty showers;16;12;ENE;36;81%;93%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower or t-storm;33;25;Couple of t-storms;32;26;SW;11;77%;73%;9

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;32;26;Nice with some sun;32;26;SE;11;69%;28%;11

Honolulu, United States;An afternoon shower;29;24;Some sun, a shower;30;24;NE;28;57%;68%;11

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;31;22;A t-storm in spots;30;23;W;19;65%;55%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sun and clouds;33;23;A t-storm around;32;24;E;21;81%;55%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and hot;33;24;Sunny and hot;35;23;E;11;48%;1%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;ENE;11;70%;56%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;37;29;Lots of sun, warm;37;29;N;17;52%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;19;4;Partly sunny;18;4;WNW;9;58%;4%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Lots of sun, warm;34;17;Sunny and very warm;35;17;N;8;19%;3%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Rain and a t-storm;34;30;Cloudy and very warm;36;30;WSW;15;60%;34%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy p.m. t-storm;29;21;Thunderstorms;28;21;SSE;8;79%;91%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;43;29;Mostly sunny;41;29;SSW;27;28%;2%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny and hot;33;19;A t-storm in spots;31;18;SW;20;50%;43%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;25;Showers and t-storms;32;27;ENE;27;65%;66%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;29;20;Partly sunny;29;20;WSW;8;62%;21%;6

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;33;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;27;S;14;74%;63%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;34;25;E;10;71%;66%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Sun and clouds, mild;15;-1;Partly sunny;13;0;ENE;11;50%;44%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;28;24;A t-storm in spots;29;23;SW;11;77%;79%;8

Lima, Peru;Some sun, pleasant;21;17;Partly sunny;21;17;S;12;71%;7%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;22;16;More sun than clouds;23;15;N;19;51%;0%;7

London, United Kingdom;Rather cloudy;18;12;A shower in spots;21;13;N;10;66%;78%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Fog to sun;25;16;Fog, then sun;26;17;S;10;58%;2%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;25;19;Mostly sunny, nice;25;19;SSE;8;69%;1%;6

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;24;11;Clouds and sun, nice;25;12;NNW;12;38%;37%;7

Male, Maldives;Sunshine, pleasant;31;28;An afternoon shower;32;28;WNW;17;68%;67%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;31;24;Afternoon showers;30;24;NE;7;76%;87%;6

Manila, Philippines;A shower or t-storm;32;26;A t-storm or two;34;26;SE;10;68%;80%;9

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;13;7;Clouds and sun;12;3;NE;11;65%;9%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Couple of t-storms;21;14;Couple of t-storms;23;15;S;10;71%;86%;10

Miami, United States;A thunderstorm;32;27;A shower in the a.m.;31;27;E;13;67%;60%;11

Minsk, Belarus;A severe t-storm;31;17;Showers and t-storms;25;13;WSW;18;71%;70%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;30;25;A stray shower;30;25;SSW;26;65%;79%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;16;9;Clouds and sun;14;6;S;12;72%;16%;2

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy, rain;20;16;Afternoon showers;25;20;SSW;7;81%;100%;6

Moscow, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;24;16;Afternoon showers;27;17;SW;16;60%;90%;5

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;31;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;26;WSW;29;78%;85%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;24;12;A shower in places;24;12;E;11;60%;70%;7

New York, United States;Partly sunny;29;22;A t-storm in spots;32;24;SSW;25;57%;43%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and hot;37;25;Sunshine, very hot;40;25;W;19;29%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Some sun, pleasant;26;16;A stray thunderstorm;26;16;WNW;9;75%;51%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the a.m.;27;22;Rain and a t-storm;29;23;S;10;81%;90%;6

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sunshine;21;10;Becoming cloudy;24;12;NE;19;42%;81%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler with rain;19;15;A couple of showers;25;18;SSW;17;79%;90%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Occasional rain;28;24;A t-storm in spots;27;24;SE;28;74%;42%;4

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;30;25;Couple of t-storms;31;25;NW;6;80%;78%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;31;23;Spotty showers;30;23;E;8;79%;83%;8

Paris, France;Spotty showers;22;14;Showery;19;14;WSW;15;70%;85%;6

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sun;19;9;Afternoon showers;18;12;WSW;19;69%;84%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower or t-storm;33;26;Couple of t-storms;34;26;SSW;10;68%;77%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;An afternoon shower;29;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;SE;10;76%;64%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;35;22;A t-storm in spots;33;24;E;10;53%;55%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;19;14;Partly sunny, breezy;22;13;SW;24;57%;29%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;32;19;Clouds and sun;32;19;NE;10;52%;9%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;20;10;A shower or two;23;10;SW;14;55%;69%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;23;15;Mostly sunny;23;14;NNE;23;51%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Heavy showers;26;24;Showers, some heavy;28;23;S;12;84%;99%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy with a shower;12;9;Mostly cloudy;13;8;SW;16;69%;66%;3

Riga, Latvia;A severe t-storm;20;17;Rain and a t-storm;23;13;S;14;80%;84%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;Plenty of sun;27;19;N;7;57%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;46;29;Sunny and seasonable;45;26;N;19;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;A couple of showers;29;20;A strong t-storm;28;17;N;12;55%;80%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;21;12;A little a.m. rain;15;11;ENE;18;84%;86%;4

San Francisco, United States;Clouds, then sun;20;14;Low clouds, then sun;21;14;W;20;61%;2%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;27;18;Couple of t-storms;26;18;ENE;9;74%;70%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;29;26;A t-storm in spots;29;26;E;16;81%;69%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;25;18;A t-storm in spots;25;19;NNW;7;86%;64%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;30;15;Clouds and sunshine;30;14;WNW;13;21%;1%;12

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;15;5;Sunny;18;8;E;6;50%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;31;24;Showers and t-storms;29;24;N;9;79%;78%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, cool;19;12;Partly sunny;20;10;NNW;16;59%;1%;8

Seattle, United States;Fog, then sun;25;15;Partial sunshine;28;14;E;10;54%;3%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;30;20;Variable cloudiness;31;21;WSW;8;55%;51%;7

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;28;23;Cloudy and very warm;31;24;SE;10;74%;34%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;30;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;SE;13;71%;66%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;38;18;Very hot;36;19;SSW;7;44%;0%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A few showers;29;25;A shower or two;30;25;E;18;75%;78%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;19;14;Rain tapering off;17;14;ENE;26;76%;93%;1

Sydney, Australia;Turning sunny;17;9;Breezy with sunshine;14;6;SW;24;58%;0%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;33;25;A t-storm in spots;33;26;ESE;7;68%;73%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;A severe t-storm;20;13;Rain, breezy, cooler;15;13;ENE;26;92%;85%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;35;22;Sunshine and warm;37;23;ESE;14;20%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;18;A t-storm around;29;18;NW;15;52%;63%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;39;24;Sunny and hot;39;25;ENE;16;10%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;31;23;Sunny and pleasant;31;24;SSW;13;61%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Very hot;37;23;Sunshine, very hot;40;23;ESE;6;33%;0%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy;27;23;Occasional rain;29;24;SSW;15;72%;82%;5

Toronto, Canada;Showers and t-storms;23;18;A severe t-storm;24;18;S;18;82%;91%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and hot;42;30;Sunshine, very hot;42;29;SE;16;21%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Plenty of sunshine;33;22;Sunshine;33;22;NW;16;57%;17%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun, warm;31;16;A stray t-shower;31;16;SSE;11;34%;54%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Fog, then sun;23;14;Partly sunny;26;15;E;7;48%;12%;6

Vienna, Austria;A shower or t-storm;26;16;Showers and t-storms;25;16;N;12;52%;71%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;25;A t-storm or two;30;25;E;7;76%;77%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;A severe t-storm;28;17;Showers and t-storms;23;14;SW;17;73%;82%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A severe t-storm;32;16;A passing shower;24;14;WSW;27;59%;60%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;10;7;Breezy with some sun;13;11;N;30;77%;74%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;29;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;SSW;12;78%;80%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny and hot;35;18;A t-storm in spots;32;17;NE;7;38%;47%;9

