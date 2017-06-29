Montpellier hires teenage striker Porsan-Clemente

MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — Montpellier has bolstered its attack by signing teenager Jeremie Porsan-Clemente, the third player recruited by the French club this offseason.

The 19-year-old center forward came through the academy ranks at Marseille. Porsan-Clemente played in only two matches with the nine-time champions and is looking for more time at his new club.

Montpellier, which won the French league title in 2012, finished a disappointing 15th last season.

The southern club will be coached by newly-appointed Michel Der Zakarian next season. Montpellier also signed defender Ruben Aguilar and goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte.