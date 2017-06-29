Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, June 29, 2017

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;84;75;A t-storm in spots;83;75;SW;7;85%;89%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, hotter;115;87;Sunny and hot;113;86;NNE;6;29%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;99;72;Sunny and very hot;106;74;NW;12;23%;1%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;82;65;A p.m. shower or two;75;64;WSW;9;47%;55%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;68;58;Spotty showers;69;57;NW;10;74%;85%;5

Anchorage, United States;A little rain;60;51;A passing shower;64;53;SE;7;72%;74%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;106;73;Sunny and very warm;101;76;SW;7;13%;1%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;A shower;83;62;Mostly sunny, warm;89;61;NW;9;32%;9%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Increasing clouds;81;63;Cloudy;73;59;SSE;6;75%;58%;2

Athens, Greece;Sunny and very hot;99;78;Sunshine, very hot;103;79;WSW;6;27%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;58;41;Increasing clouds;59;53;NNE;5;79%;44%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;114;84;Sunny and hot;114;83;W;14;18%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;93;75;Cloudy;95;76;SSW;5;59%;55%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;82;69;Cloudy;84;69;W;13;59%;55%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;93;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;79;S;6;68%;63%;8

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;82;65;Shower/thunderstorm;79;64;ENE;11;51%;78%;7

Beijing, China;A morning t-storm;95;75;Partly sunny;95;77;W;8;51%;7%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;A p.m. t-storm;96;64;Sunny and very hot;97;68;E;6;32%;26%;8

Berlin, Germany;Showers and t-storms;69;60;Rain and drizzle;68;58;SW;14;83%;71%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A touch of rain;67;48;A touch of rain;65;48;SE;7;73%;81%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with some sun;76;51;Turning cloudy;77;53;ESE;7;49%;0%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;81;62;Showers and t-storms;79;62;SSW;10;52%;70%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;70;56;Spotty showers;68;55;SW;8;68%;82%;6

Bucharest, Romania;A p.m. t-storm;98;67;Sunshine, very hot;97;70;SE;6;42%;0%;8

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;83;63;Thickening clouds;86;61;SSW;12;36%;67%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;62;48;Turning cloudy;61;45;SE;4;74%;8%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;86;63;Some sun, a shower;85;62;W;6;32%;45%;7

Busan, South Korea;Afternoon rain;76;72;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;73;SW;11;66%;87%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;101;74;Sunny and hot;104;76;NNW;9;31%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;65;50;Rain and drizzle;58;48;SSE;6;77%;55%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;79;70;A t-storm in spots;81;69;SE;3;66%;52%;10

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;100;85;Mostly cloudy, warm;101;85;SW;9;45%;39%;8

Chicago, United States;A p.m. t-storm;84;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;66;WSW;8;78%;67%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun;89;79;Spotty showers;87;79;WSW;8;76%;86%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers and t-storms;66;60;Periods of rain;63;56;ENE;8;89%;88%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with some sun;86;77;Mostly sunny;84;77;WNW;10;76%;14%;11

Dallas, United States;Sun and some clouds;94;80;Clouds and sun;97;79;S;13;59%;55%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;84;70;Partly sunny;86;70;S;12;73%;26%;6

Delhi, India;Showers and t-storms;86;80;A thunderstorm;90;79;SE;8;86%;84%;5

Denver, United States;A shower in the p.m.;84;52;Cooler with some sun;73;52;S;6;52%;32%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;93;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;80;SSE;12;73%;82%;9

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;94;69;A brief shower;89;73;SE;7;63%;66%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;56;49;A little a.m. rain;61;45;NW;22;79%;59%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;99;69;Warm with sunshine;96;70;N;7;21%;11%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunlit, breezy, nice;79;64;Sunny and pleasant;78;67;W;12;48%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Couple of t-storms;88;78;Couple of t-storms;91;80;SSE;8;80%;73%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;75;46;Partly sunny;70;44;ESE;6;52%;6%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;75;A t-storm in spots;90;76;E;7;63%;44%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Increasing clouds;70;54;Spotty showers;60;54;ENE;22;81%;93%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower or t-storm;91;77;Couple of t-storms;90;78;SW;7;77%;73%;9

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;90;79;Nice with some sun;90;79;SE;7;69%;28%;11

Honolulu, United States;An afternoon shower;85;75;Some sun, a shower;86;74;NE;17;57%;68%;11

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;88;72;A t-storm in spots;87;73;W;12;65%;55%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sun and clouds;91;74;A t-storm around;90;75;E;13;81%;55%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and hot;92;76;Sunny and hot;94;74;E;7;48%;1%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;76;A t-storm in spots;89;76;ENE;7;70%;56%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;99;84;Lots of sun, warm;99;84;N;11;52%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;67;39;Partly sunny;65;39;WNW;6;58%;4%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Lots of sun, warm;94;62;Sunny and very warm;95;63;N;5;19%;3%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Rain and a t-storm;93;86;Cloudy and very warm;96;86;WSW;9;60%;34%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy p.m. t-storm;84;70;Thunderstorms;82;70;SSE;5;79%;91%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;110;83;Mostly sunny;106;84;SSW;17;28%;2%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny and hot;92;66;A t-storm in spots;88;64;SW;12;50%;43%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;78;Showers and t-storms;90;80;ENE;17;65%;66%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;84;68;Partly sunny;84;67;WSW;5;62%;21%;6

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;92;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;80;S;9;74%;63%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;88;75;A t-storm in spots;92;77;E;6;71%;66%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Sun and clouds, mild;58;30;Partly sunny;56;32;ENE;7;50%;44%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;83;75;A t-storm in spots;83;74;SW;7;77%;79%;8

Lima, Peru;Some sun, pleasant;70;62;Partly sunny;69;62;S;8;71%;7%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;72;60;More sun than clouds;73;58;N;12;51%;0%;7

London, United Kingdom;Rather cloudy;65;53;A shower in spots;69;56;N;6;66%;78%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Fog to sun;77;61;Fog, then sun;79;62;S;6;58%;2%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;78;67;Mostly sunny, nice;78;66;SSE;5;69%;1%;6

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;75;52;Clouds and sun, nice;76;53;NNW;8;38%;37%;7

Male, Maldives;Sunshine, pleasant;89;83;An afternoon shower;89;82;WNW;10;68%;67%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;88;75;Afternoon showers;86;76;NE;4;76%;87%;6

Manila, Philippines;A shower or t-storm;90;79;A t-storm or two;92;78;SE;6;68%;80%;9

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;56;45;Clouds and sun;54;37;NE;7;65%;9%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Couple of t-storms;71;58;Couple of t-storms;73;59;S;6;71%;86%;10

Miami, United States;A thunderstorm;89;81;A shower in the a.m.;89;81;E;8;67%;60%;11

Minsk, Belarus;A severe t-storm;89;63;Showers and t-storms;77;56;WSW;11;71%;70%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;85;77;A stray shower;86;76;SSW;16;65%;79%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;60;49;Clouds and sun;58;44;S;7;72%;16%;2

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy, rain;69;61;Afternoon showers;77;68;SSW;4;81%;100%;6

Moscow, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;75;60;Afternoon showers;80;62;SW;10;60%;90%;5

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;89;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;78;WSW;18;78%;85%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;76;54;A shower in places;75;54;E;7;60%;70%;7

New York, United States;Partly sunny;85;72;A t-storm in spots;89;75;SSW;15;57%;43%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and hot;99;76;Sunshine, very hot;104;78;W;12;29%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Some sun, pleasant;79;61;A stray thunderstorm;79;60;WNW;6;75%;51%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the a.m.;81;71;Rain and a t-storm;84;74;S;6;81%;90%;6

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sunshine;69;50;Becoming cloudy;75;54;NE;12;42%;81%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler with rain;66;60;A couple of showers;78;65;SSW;10;79%;90%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Occasional rain;83;76;A t-storm in spots;81;76;SE;17;74%;42%;4

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;87;76;Couple of t-storms;87;76;NW;4;80%;78%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;88;73;Spotty showers;87;74;E;5;79%;83%;8

Paris, France;Spotty showers;71;57;Showery;66;56;WSW;9;70%;85%;6

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sun;66;48;Afternoon showers;64;53;WSW;12;69%;84%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower or t-storm;91;78;Couple of t-storms;93;78;SSW;6;68%;77%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;An afternoon shower;84;73;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;SE;6;76%;64%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;94;72;A t-storm in spots;92;76;E;6;53%;55%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;66;57;Partly sunny, breezy;72;55;SW;15;57%;29%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;89;67;Clouds and sun;89;66;NE;6;52%;9%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;68;49;A shower or two;74;49;SW;9;55%;69%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;73;59;Mostly sunny;73;57;NNE;14;51%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Heavy showers;79;74;Showers, some heavy;82;74;S;7;84%;99%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy with a shower;54;48;Mostly cloudy;55;47;SW;10;69%;66%;3

Riga, Latvia;A severe t-storm;68;63;Rain and a t-storm;74;56;S;9;80%;84%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;80;63;Plenty of sun;81;66;N;4;57%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;115;85;Sunny and seasonable;112;78;N;12;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;A couple of showers;84;68;A strong t-storm;83;62;N;7;55%;80%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;70;54;A little a.m. rain;59;52;ENE;11;84%;86%;4

San Francisco, United States;Clouds, then sun;69;57;Low clouds, then sun;71;56;W;12;61%;2%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;80;65;Couple of t-storms;79;65;ENE;6;74%;70%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;84;79;A t-storm in spots;84;79;E;10;81%;69%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;77;64;A t-storm in spots;78;66;NNW;5;86%;64%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;85;59;Clouds and sunshine;87;57;WNW;8;21%;1%;12

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;59;41;Sunny;65;46;E;4;50%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;88;74;Showers and t-storms;84;74;N;6;79%;78%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, cool;66;54;Partly sunny;68;50;NNW;10;59%;1%;8

Seattle, United States;Fog, then sun;77;58;Partial sunshine;82;57;E;6;54%;3%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;87;69;Variable cloudiness;88;71;WSW;5;55%;51%;7

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;82;73;Cloudy and very warm;88;75;SE;6;74%;34%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;86;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;81;SE;8;71%;66%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;100;65;Very hot;97;66;SSW;4;44%;0%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A few showers;84;77;A shower or two;85;77;E;11;75%;78%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;67;56;Rain tapering off;63;57;ENE;16;76%;93%;1

Sydney, Australia;Turning sunny;63;49;Breezy with sunshine;57;44;SW;15;58%;0%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;91;78;A t-storm in spots;91;79;ESE;5;68%;73%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;A severe t-storm;68;56;Rain, breezy, cooler;59;55;ENE;16;92%;85%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;95;71;Sunshine and warm;98;73;ESE;9;20%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;A p.m. thunderstorm;91;65;A t-storm around;85;64;NW;10;52%;63%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;102;75;Sunny and hot;102;77;ENE;10;10%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;87;73;Sunny and pleasant;88;75;SSW;8;61%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Very hot;99;73;Sunshine, very hot;104;73;ESE;4;33%;0%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy;81;73;Occasional rain;84;74;SSW;9;72%;82%;5

Toronto, Canada;Showers and t-storms;74;64;A severe t-storm;76;65;S;11;82%;91%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and hot;107;85;Sunshine, very hot;108;84;SE;10;21%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Plenty of sunshine;91;72;Sunshine;91;72;NW;10;57%;17%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun, warm;88;60;A stray t-shower;88;61;SSE;7;34%;54%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Fog, then sun;74;58;Partly sunny;79;60;E;4;48%;12%;6

Vienna, Austria;A shower or t-storm;79;60;Showers and t-storms;77;61;N;7;52%;71%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;76;A t-storm or two;85;77;E;4;76%;77%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;A severe t-storm;83;63;Showers and t-storms;73;58;SW;11;73%;82%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A severe t-storm;89;60;A passing shower;76;58;WSW;17;59%;60%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;51;45;Breezy with some sun;55;52;N;19;77%;74%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;85;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;79;SSW;7;78%;80%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny and hot;95;65;A t-storm in spots;89;63;NE;5;38%;47%;9

