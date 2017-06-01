Taiwanese children’s pocket money grows faster than parents’ income

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The average weekly pocket money for a Taiwanese child rose by 10 percent over the past year, a faster rate than the rise in income for their parents, according to a study by the Financial Literacy and Education Association (FINLEA, 財金智慧教育推廣協會) published Thursday.

The group organized a money management competition for elementary school pupils in 2017 and presented the awards to the winners Thursday.

According to the survey, more than 70 percent of the primary school pupils had saved money in order to be able to buy something they wanted, while parents were unable to follow suit with the children’s thirst for financial knowledge.

As to pocket money, the average weekly sum amounted to NT$153 (US$5), or 10 percent more than a year ago.

Of the 1,039 participants in this year’s competition, 20 percent came from remote regions or offshore islands, while another 2,000 pupils islandwide took part in campus activities including dance and cartoons to teach them the principles of money management, FINLEA said.

The Taiwan Depository and Clearing Corporation (TDCC, 集中保管結算所) said it also encouraged children in remote parts of Taiwan to improve their money management skills through online action.

The survey also found that 68 percent of children hoped to discuss their future employment with their parents, and 48 percent wanted to know more about saving money, though on the parents’ side, the relevant figures stood at 58 percent and 36 percent.