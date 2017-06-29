First Apache combat squad enters service in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Wednesday Taiwan's first Apache combat squad was formally commissioned.

It entered into service under the Army Aviation and Special Forces Command following a ceremony in Taoyuan's Longtan District.

At the ceremony, the commander of the Republic of China Army, Wang Shin-lung (王信龍) announced that the squad had been commissioned and then watched the parade put up by the soldiers of the squad.

Taiwan bought 30 AH-64E Apache helicopters from the United States, with the choppers being delivered between Nov 2013 and Oct 2014.

Out of the 30 choppers one was destroyed in a crash during the in Taoyuan in April 2014.

Taiwan's Apaches are renowned as one of the world's most advanced attack helicopter model, according to the command.

The AH-64E also known as the “tankbuster” or “tankkiller”, is said to be equipped with a powerful target acquisition radar which has the capability of 360 degree operation up to a range of 8 kilometers.

The choppers can carry up to 16 Hellfire missiles which can be deployed within 30 seconds, said the command.