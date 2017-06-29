Modi’s stern message to cow vigilantes - Killing in the name of cows not acceptable!

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a stern warning to extremists attacking people suspected of killing cows.

He was speaking at the centenary celebrations of the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad in the state of Gujarat, India

"Killing people in the name of cows is unacceptable. No one has the right to take the law into his/her own hands. We belong to a land of non-violence. Violence is not the solution to any problem,” said the Prime Minister. He added that Mahatma Gandhi, Father of the Nation, would not approve of such incidents.

The remarks have come as a result of several incidents of lynching and murder of people over self-styled cow vigilante groups over rumors of cow slaughter.

The most recent incident being the murder of a 15 year old boy named Junaid Khan by a group of people in a train in Haryana, state of India, after an argument escalated over seats.

Junaid, accompanied by his two brothers was on his way back home after Eid shopping when he was mocked over his skull cap and called a "beef-eater".

Around five people have been held following this incident.

"It makes me angry that people are running shops in the name of cow protection… Some people indulge in anti-social activities at night, and in the day masquerade as cow protectors,”PM Modi said.

He added that people who really wanted to protect and serve cows should make sure they are taken care of and do not eat plastic.

Demonstrations took place in the capital city Delhi where citizens carried the banner of 'Not In My Name' 'All lives matter 'and 'Muslim lives matter.’

The country has seen several such incidents in the past and reports have claimed the death toll has gone higher since.