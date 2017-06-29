If GOP can't repeal Obamacare, how can they overhaul taxes?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans' struggle to pass a health care bill is jeopardizing efforts to overhaul America's tax system, another one of President Donald Trump's top priorities.

A day after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delayed a vote on a bill to repeal and replace Barack Obama's health law, questions lingered about whether congressional Republicans could pass big, complicated pieces of legislation.

It is important for Congress to resolve the health bill before moving on to a tax overhaul.

The health bill provides nearly $1 trillion in tax cuts that won't add to the nation's mounting debt. Republicans are counting on those tax cuts to help them write a new tax code that raises less money.