Street shots in Taipei 2: Taiwanese and their scooters

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In part two of this series on images of street life captured by American photographer Andrew Haimerl (韓莫), the reliance by Taiwanese on the scooter as a primary mode of transportation is examined in great detail, including its use to get to work, transporting family members, carrying pets and sharing time with that significant other.

Like it or not, scooters are a fixture on the streets of every inch of pavement in Taiwan with 13.66 million scooters in Taiwan in 2016, according to Taiwan's statistics bureau. First-time visitors to Taiwan are fascinated how every facet of ordinary people's lives play out on these two-wheeled whizzing gizmos, from dating to taking a family of four or more around town.

The photographer, Haimerl (韓莫), 30, first came to Taiwan "to experience something unique while practicing my creative passion." What started as a one-year stint has turned into over three years, but Haimerl says it feels like only six months and he could spend the rest of his life in Taiwan taking photos.

When asked why he likes street photography, Haimerl said, "I often find funny or strange people to shoot. I feel that street photography is a good extension of my personality." With photos of ordinary people such as these, Haimerl is also seeking to "expand people's consciousness by pointing out things that often go ignored in our daily lives."

Most of the following photographs were taken around Taipei or popular tourist attractions in the Greater Taipei area.

Commuting



Older generation vs. "strawberry generation."



Drivers take their marks.



Bundled up for a cold day. Wind chill can cause riders to feel colder than the official temperature.



Scooters on the neon-lit streets of Taipei at night.

Families



Sitting in Daddy's lap.



The kid is usually sandwiched in the middle for a sense of safety.



Asking for directions at night.



Little kid riding shotgun and sipping a tea drink. Note the flip-flops.



Little girl is standing on new electric Gogoro scooter.



Family of four on a scooter, not an uncommon site in Taiwan.

Pets



Even their outfits and hair/fur coordinate!



The Trifecta: Kid, groceries, and dog all in one trip.

Couples



Unusual case of role reversal, with male behind female.

Click here for Part 1 of this series. If you would like to see more of Haimerl's work, visit his Instagram account @drewzshots.