Little progress evident as GOP hunts health bill votes

President Donald Trump speaks during an energy roundtable with tribal, state, and local leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White Hous
President Donald Trump, center, speaks as he meets with Republican senators on health care in the East Room of the White House in Washi
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, and Senate Majority Whip Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas speak with the media after they
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., right, tells reporters he is delaying a vote on th
Protesters block a street during a protest against the Republican bill in the U.S. Senate to replace President Barack Obama's health ca
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., center, who has expressed opposition to his own party's health care bill, walks to a policy meeting as the S
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. meets with reporters following a GOP strategy session, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washi
FILE - In this June 22, 2017 file photo, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine speaks amid a crush of reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. So
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is exploring options for salvaging the Republican health care bill. But he's confronting an expanding chorus of GOP critics. And that is deepening the uncertainty over whether the party can keep its promise to repeal President Barack Obama's overhaul.
A day after McConnell, short of votes, unexpectedly abandoned plans to whisk the measure through his chamber this week, fresh GOP critics came forward.
While this week's retreat on a measure McConnell wrote behind closed doors dented his reputation as a consummate legislative dealmaker, no one was counting him out.