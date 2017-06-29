Little progress evident as GOP hunts health bill votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is exploring options for salvaging the Republican health care bill. But he's confronting an expanding chorus of GOP critics. And that is deepening the uncertainty over whether the party can keep its promise to repeal President Barack Obama's overhaul.

A day after McConnell, short of votes, unexpectedly abandoned plans to whisk the measure through his chamber this week, fresh GOP critics came forward.

While this week's retreat on a measure McConnell wrote behind closed doors dented his reputation as a consummate legislative dealmaker, no one was counting him out.