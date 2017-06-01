U.S. to launch Taiwanese satellite in August

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The first-ever satellite designed and manufactured by Taiwan will be launched into orbit from California on August 25, officials announced Thursday.

The Ministry of Science and Technology briefed the regular weekly Cabinet meeting earlier in the day about the Formosa Satellite No.5 or FORMOSAT-5 project.

A team of more than 50 researchers from the private sector and from National Central University worked on the satellite for more than six years. The project cost more than NT$5.6 billion (US$186 million), according to government officials.

The images and data expected to be captured by FORMOSAT-5 will help the government with disaster prevention, environmental protection and monitoring, scientific and technological diplomacy, academic research and international relief work, officials said.

Its predecessor FORMOSAT-2 helped with disaster relief after Typhoon Morakot in 2009 and after Japan’s March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The new satellite will start its journey to Vandenberg Air Force Base in Santa Barbara County on July 19 and be carried into space by a Falcon 9 supplied by SpaceX, the company founded by Elon Musk, the man behind electric vehicle maker Tesla.