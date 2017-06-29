Danish shipping firm says bulk of terminals are operational

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk, one of the global companies hardest hit by a malicious software that crippled computers around the globe, says "the majority" of its terminals are "now operational."

However, the Copenhagen-based company said Thursday that some terminals are "operating slower than usual or with limited functionality."

The group says it's able to accept bookings again via the INNTRA booking platform but that its logistics division, Damco, "has limited access to certain systems."

Maersk says it can't be specific about how many sites were affected or when business will get to normal. It also said it had deliberately shut down "a number of IT systems" which also had an impact on email systems.