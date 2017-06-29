Filipina migrant worker diagnosed with chikungunya fever

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Filipina migrant worker in Tainan has been diagnosed with chikungunya fever, a mosquito-borne disease with symptoms that resemble those of dengue fever, CNA reported yesterday citing Tainan health officials.

The woman had left for a trip to the Philippines on June 8 and returned to Taipei on June 23 presenting symptoms, including a fever, which was detected at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport screening station, according to officials. As she had a fever at the screening center, she was tested for infectious diseases, and it was found that she had contracted chikungunya fever, according to health authorities.

This represented the first imported case of chikungunya in Tainan and the sixth case overall in Taiwan this year. The incubation period for the disease ranges from 2 to 12 days after the bite of an infected mosquito, with the average of 2 to 7 days.

The difference between chikungunya fever and dengue fever is that the former is signified by severe joint pain, primarily on the hands, ankles, feet, and wrists, while the latter causes severe headaches, severe muscle pain, intense pain behind the eyes, skin rash, and in extreme cases life-threatening hemorrhagic fever. Both start with a sudden onset of high fever (39° to 40°C), but while dengue will run its course in four to seven weeks, chikungunya lasts from one to two weeks, but joint pain may persist for weeks, months, or even years.

Chikungunya fever is a viral illness that is caused by chikungunya virus and spread by the virus-carrying mosquitoes. As there is currently no vaccine or medication available to prevent the disease, Taiwan CDC urges travelers visiting tropical countries in South and Southeast Asia to take precautions against mosquito bites, including wearing light-colored clothing, long sleeves and long pants and applying officially approved mosquito repellent to exposed parts of the body to lower the risk of infection.

Taiwan CDC emphasizes if symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle ache and joint pain develop after returning to Taiwan, please notify the quarantine officer at the airport at once in order to receive appropriate assistance timely. It is also important to monitor one’s health within 14 days of returning from the aforementioned countries.

If the above mentioned symptoms develop, please seek immediate medical attention and inform the doctor of any recent travel history and activity to facilitate prompt diagnosis and case reporting.

For any questions or further information, please visit the Taiwan CDC’s website at http://www.cdc.gov.tw or call the toll-free Communicable Disease Reporting and Care Hotline, 1922, or 0800-001922 if calling from a cell phone.