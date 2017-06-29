  1. Home
  2. World

Vatican cardinal denounces sex assault charges against him

By NICOLE WINFIELD and KRISTEN GELINEAU , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/06/29 14:53

Cardinal George Pell meets the media, at the Vatican, Thursday, June 29, 2017. The Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney says Vatican Cardinal

Cardinal George Pell arrives to make a statement, at the Vatican, Thursday, June 29, 2017. The Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney says Vati

Priests walk in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Thursday, June 29, 2017. The Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney says Vatican Cardinal G

Cardinal George Pell sits before making a statement, at the Vatican, Thursday, June 29, 2017. The Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney says V

Cardinal George Pell meets the media, at the Vatican, Thursday, June 29, 2017. The Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney says Vatican Cardinal

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Cardinal George Pell says he is taking a leave of absence as the Vatican's finance czar after Australian police charged him with multiple counts of "historical" sexual assault.

Pell appeared before reporters on Thursday to deny the accusations, denounce what he called a "relentless character assassination" in the media and announce he would return to Australia to face the charges.

Vatican spokesman Greg Burke said Pope Francis had learned with "regret" of the charges and had granted Pell a leave of absence to defend himself. He said the Vatican's financial reforms would continue in his absence.

Pell has been summoned to appear in court in Australia's Victoria state next month.

___

Gelineau reported from Sydney.