U.S. Senate Committee votes to allow navy to make calls at Taiwan ports

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee on Wednesday voted to allow U.S. navy to call at Taiwan’s ports, a major change in its policy towards Taiwan over the past 40 years, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The Senate panel voted 21-6 in favor of resuming regular calls at Taiwan’s ports, and permits U.S. Pacific Command to receive ports of call by Taiwan.

Last May, a U.S. aircraft carrier was denied permission by the Chinese government to make a long-scheduled port visit in Hong Kong, prompting Washington to consider new port-call locations in Asia, including Taiwan.

Randy Forbes, House Armed Services Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee Chairman, said in a statement that China has “repeatedly politicized the long-standing use of Hong Kong for carrier port visits, inconveniencing the families of thousands of US sailors, and continuing a pattern of unnecessary and disruptive behavior.”

“As Beijing’s direct control of Hong Kong intensifies, the US Navy should strongly consider shifting its carrier port calls to more stable and welcoming locations,” he said, adding that Taiwan along with other U.S. allies and partners in the region would welcome their carriers with open arms.

“The time has come to consider these alternative locations going forward,” the statement said.

However, the country has not conducted naval vessel visits to Taiwan since the break in diplomatic relations in 1979.

If passed, the proposed bill would mean major changes in the U.S. policy towards Taiwan over the past four decades, which falls under the “one-China” principle.