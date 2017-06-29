  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/06/29 13:36
BC-BBA--AL Top Ten American League Top 10

By The Associated Press

AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Dickerson TB 75 309 59 103 .333
Judge NYY 74 267 70 89 .333
Altuve Hou 77 296 50 97 .328
JoRamirez Cle 76 289 52 93 .322
AGarcia ChW 75 289 40 92 .318
Bogaerts Bos 74 294 48 93 .316
SCastro NYY 73 294 52 92 .313
Hosmer KC 76 288 41 88 .306
Correa Hou 72 282 52 86 .305
Reddick Hou 66 233 46 71 .305
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 27; Springer, Houston, 24; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 22; KDavis, Oakland, 21; Smoak, Toronto, 21; Gallo, Texas, 20; Moustakas, Kansas City, 20; Healy, Oakland, 19; Sano, Minnesota, 18; 4 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 62; Cruz, Seattle, 59; KDavis, Oakland, 54; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 54; Sano, Minnesota, 53; Springer, Houston, 52; Cano, Seattle, 52; Pujols, Los Angeles, 51; Abreu, Chicago, 51; AGarcia, Chicago, 51.

Pitching

JVargas, Kansas City, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 10-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 10-4; Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 8-3; Stroman, Toronto, 8-4; Bundy, Baltimore, 8-6; McCullers, Houston, 7-1; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2.