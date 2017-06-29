BC-BBA--AL Leaders,0404

TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .333; Judge, New York, .333; Altuve, Houston, .328; Ramirez, Cleveland, .322; Garcia, Chicago, .318; Bogaerts, Boston, .316; Castro, New York, .313; Hosmer, Kansas City, .306; Correa, Houston, .305; Reddick, Houston, .305; 1 tied at .301.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 70; Springer, Houston, 62; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 59; Castro, New York, 52; Correa, Houston, 52; Ramirez, Cleveland, 52; Gardner, New York, 51; Altuve, Houston, 50; Bautista, Toronto, 49; Lowrie, Oakland, 49; 3 tied at 48.

RBI_Judge, New York, 62; Cruz, Seattle, 59; Davis, Oakland, 54; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 54; Sano, Minnesota, 53; Cano, Seattle, 52; Springer, Houston, 52; Abreu, Chicago, 51; Garcia, Chicago, 51; Pujols, Los Angeles, 51; 1 tied at 50.

HITS_Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 103; Altuve, Houston, 97; Bogaerts, Boston, 93; Ramirez, Cleveland, 93; Andrus, Texas, 92; Castro, New York, 92; Garcia, Chicago, 92; Abreu, Chicago, 90; Judge, New York, 89; Hosmer, Kansas City, 88; 1 tied at 86.

DOUBLES_Betts, Boston, 26; Lowrie, Oakland, 25; Ramirez, Cleveland, 24; Schoop, Baltimore, 23; Altuve, Houston, 22; Lindor, Cleveland, 21; Bogaerts, Boston, 20; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 20; Longoria, Tampa Bay, 20; 3 tied at 19.

TRIPLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 4; Ramirez, Cleveland, 4; Sanchez, Chicago, 4; 7 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 27; Springer, Houston, 24; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 22; Davis, Oakland, 21; Smoak, Toronto, 21; Gallo, Texas, 20; Moustakas, Kansas City, 20; Healy, Oakland, 19; Sano, Minnesota, 18; 4 tied at 17.

STOLEN BASES_Maybin, Los Angeles, 24; Dyson, Seattle, 19; Andrus, Texas, 18; DeShields, Texas, 18; Altuve, Houston, 14; Cain, Kansas City, 14; Buxton, Minnesota, 13; Simmons, Los Angeles, 13; Betts, Boston, 12; Pillar, Toronto, 11; 4 tied at 10.

PITCHING_Vargas, Kansas City, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 10-3; Santana, Minnesota, 10-4; Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Bundy, Baltimore, 8-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 8-3; Stroman, Toronto, 8-4; 8 tied at 7.

ERA_Vargas, Kansas City, 2.29; McCullers, Houston, 2.54; Sale, Boston, 2.77; Santana, Minnesota, 2.80; Darvish, Texas, 3.11; Severino, New York, 3.15; Fulmer, Detroit, 3.29; Stroman, Toronto, 3.41; Sabathia, New York, 3.47; Montgomery, New York, 3.53; 1 tied at 3.67.

STRIKEOUTS_Sale, Boston, 155; Archer, Tampa Bay, 126; Darvish, Texas, 115; Severino, New York, 107; Estrada, Toronto, 102; Porcello, Boston, 99; McCullers, Houston, 97; Bauer, Cleveland, 96; Carrasco, Cleveland, 96; Quintana, Chicago, 94; 1 tied at 93.