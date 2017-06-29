BC-BBA--AL Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/06/29 13:28
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 42 34 .553
Boston 43 35 .551
Tampa Bay 41 39 .513 3
Baltimore 38 39 .494
Toronto 37 40 .481
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 41 36 .532
Minnesota 40 36 .526 ½
Kansas City 38 38 .500
Detroit 34 43 .442 7
Chicago 33 44 .429 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 53 26 .671
Los Angeles 42 40 .512 12½
Texas 39 39 .500 13½
Seattle 39 41 .488 14½
Oakland 35 43 .449 17½

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Seattle 4

Pittsburgh 6, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 4, Baltimore 0

Cleveland 5, Texas 3

Kansas City 8, Detroit 2

Minnesota 4, Boston 1

N.Y. Yankees 12, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 11, Oakland 8

L.A. Angels 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Thursday's Games

Texas (Cashner 3-6) at Cleveland (Kluber 6-2)

Kansas City (Junis 2-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 6-6)

Oakland (Gossett 1-2) at Houston (Peacock 4-1)

Tampa Bay (Archer 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 3-2)

Baltimore (Jimenez 2-3) at Toronto (Happ 2-4)

Minnesota (Gibson 4-5) at Boston (Price 2-2)

N.Y. Yankees (Cessa 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-1)

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-2) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 7-5)