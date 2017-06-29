BC-BBA--AL Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|42
|34
|.553
|—
|Boston
|43
|35
|.551
|—
|Tampa Bay
|41
|39
|.513
|3
|Baltimore
|38
|39
|.494
|4½
|Toronto
|37
|40
|.481
|5½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|41
|36
|.532
|—
|Minnesota
|40
|36
|.526
|½
|Kansas City
|38
|38
|.500
|2½
|Detroit
|34
|43
|.442
|7
|Chicago
|33
|44
|.429
|8
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|53
|26
|.671
|—
|Los Angeles
|42
|40
|.512
|12½
|Texas
|39
|39
|.500
|13½
|Seattle
|39
|41
|.488
|14½
|Oakland
|35
|43
|.449
|17½
___
|Wednesday's Games
Philadelphia 5, Seattle 4
Pittsburgh 6, Tampa Bay 2
Toronto 4, Baltimore 0
Cleveland 5, Texas 3
Kansas City 8, Detroit 2
Minnesota 4, Boston 1
N.Y. Yankees 12, Chicago White Sox 3
Houston 11, Oakland 8
L.A. Angels 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
|Thursday's Games
Texas (Cashner 3-6) at Cleveland (Kluber 6-2)
Kansas City (Junis 2-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 6-6)
Oakland (Gossett 1-2) at Houston (Peacock 4-1)
Tampa Bay (Archer 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 3-2)
Baltimore (Jimenez 2-3) at Toronto (Happ 2-4)
Minnesota (Gibson 4-5) at Boston (Price 2-2)
N.Y. Yankees (Cessa 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-1)
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-2) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 7-5)