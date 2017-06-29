AP PHOTOS: After UK handover, Hong Kong in uneasy transition

In this June 27, 2017, photo made with a tilt-shift lens, a photograph showing Chinese and British flags during the ceremony for the ha
In this May 29, 2017, photo made with a tilt-shift lens, a Chinese national flag and a Hong Kong flag are flown at the Legislative Coun
In this May 31, 2017, photo made with a tilt-shift lens, the roots of an old banyan tree covers a wall and a plaque at Britain's King G
In this June 8, 2017, photo made with a tilt-shift lens, a Chinese national flag and a Hong Kong flag are seen at the East Wing Forecou
In this May 29, 2017, photo made with a tilt-shift lens, a mark still remains on the wall after the removal of the British colonial emb
In this June 12, 2017, photo made with a tilt-shift lens, a Chinese national flag and a Hong Kong flag are flown at the High Court in H
In this June 4, 2017, photo made with a tilt-shift lens, a statue of Britain's Queen Victoria is seen at Victoria Park in Hong Kong. Th
In this June 27, 2017, photo made with a tilt-shift lens, a Chinese national flag is flown at the the Chinese central government's Liai
In this June 1, 2017, photo made with a tilt-shift lens, Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying, center, speaks after lawmaker Leung
In this May 31, 2017, photo made with a tilt-shift lens, a Chinese national flag and a Hong Kong flag fly at the Court of Final Appeal
In this May 31, 2017, photo made with a tilt-shift lens, the blind-folded statue of the Greek goddess of justice and law is seen on top
In this June 8, 2017, photo made with a tilt-shift lens, a Chinese national flag and a Hong Kong flag are flown as Victoria Harbor is s
In this May 27, 2017, photo made with a tilt-shift lens, an adverting board of China's best known spirit 'Wuliangye' is seen at the Tsi
In this May 29, 2017, photo made with a tilt-shift lens, a Chinese national flag and a Hong Kong flag fly above the Court of Final Appe
In this May 31, 2017, photo made with a tilt-shift lens, people walk at Central district in Hong Kong. Two decades since Beijing took c
In this June 25, 2017, photo made with a tilt-shift lens, a Chinese national flag and a Hong Kong flag fly over a public housing estate
In this May 28, 2017, photo made with a tilt-shift lens, protesters in Hong Kong carry placards with Chinese words that read: "Exonerat
In this June 7, 2017, photo made with a tilt-shift lens, a Chinese national flag flies at the Convention and Exhibition Center in Hong
In this June 4, 2017, photo made with a tilt-shift lens, a statue of the Goddess of Democracy is displayed at Hong Kong's Victoria Park
In this June 23, 2017, photo made with a tilt-shift lens, a Chinese national flag and a Hong Kong flag fly above the central business d
In this June 16, 2017, photo made with a tilt-shift lens, a Chinese soldier stands guard at the Chinese People's Liberation Army Forces
In this June 4, 2017, photo made with a tilt-shift lens, tens of thousands of people attend a candlelight vigil in Victoria Park in Hon
In this June 24, 2017, photo made with a tilt-shift lens, a Chinese national flag appears on a screen to mark the 20th handover anniver
HONG KONG (AP) — Twenty years since the handover of power from Britain to China, Hong Kong remains a place undergoing an uneasy transition.
At midnight on June 30, 1997, the British colonial administration relinquished control of the Asian financial center to Hong Kong's new rulers, China's Communist leaders.
With a new "Basic Law" constitution and a framework known as "one country, two systems," Hong Kongers were promised that they could keep their capitalist way of life, including western-style civil liberties and considerable autonomy, for 50 years.
However, many residents are increasingly concerned about mainland China's rising influence in Hong Kong. They worry that Beijing is backtracking on its promises, putting their way of life under threat.
Mainland China's growing profile amid lingering signs of the British colonial era are seen in these photos by Associated Press photographer Vincent Yu, who used a "tilt-shift" lens to accentuate certain elements of the image and provide a new perspective.
Chinese symbols like national flags or a giant ad for mainland liquor loom over the city in some photos. Some British-era icons haven't faded over time, like a justice statue over the law courts, while others show what has disappeared, like the spot on the wall of the City Hall building where colonial insignia used to hang.
