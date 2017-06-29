Taipei's new Apple Store announces repair rates

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As Taiwan's long-awaited first official Apple Store prepares to open on July 1, the company announced that Taiwanese customers will now be able to enjoy direct and rapid maintenance services on their existing products, and it released its maintenance prices for iPhones and iPads.

In the past, if a consumer's Apple product was damaged, they would need to track down an authorized repair center, but now that the Apple Store is coming to Taiwan, customers can take their products directly to the retail location for repairs.

The maintenance fees for iPhones and iPads in Taiwan are only slightly higher than global rates. For example, in Hong Kong the fee to repair the screen on an iPhone 7 Plus is 1,158 Hong Kong dollars (NT$4,564), while in the U.S. it is US$149 (NT$4,558), and in Japan it is 16,800 yen (NT$4,586). In Taiwan, the cost is NT$4,900 due to the exchange rate and taxes.

However, the rates at the Taiwan Apple Store are much lower than that of Europe. To repair a screen on an iPhone 7 Plus in Europe the cost is 181.10 euros (NT$6,339).

The following are prices to repair iPhones:



Prices to repair the screens (middle) and other damage (right). (Apple Store website)

According to Apple's website these prices apply to the following circumstances:

"You need to replace your screen due to accidental damage or mishandling. Accidental damage isn't covered by the Apple warranty.

Your iPhone screen gets broken while it's still under warranty and you don't have AppleCare+ coverage.

Your screen stops working and your iPhone isn't covered by the Apple warranty, consumer law, or AppleCare+. If your iPhone has additional damage that's not limited to the screen, see the "Other damage" fees."

The following are prices to repair iPads:



The lack of an official Apple Store in Taiwan for so many years since its inception in 2001 is ironic, as many of its key suppliers, such as Foxconn, are Taiwanese companies. While Taiwan finally gets its first Apple store, there are already 40 stores in China and 6 in neighboring Hong Kong. Apple has nearly 500 stores in 17 countries.

The store's opening ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 1 in the capital city's iconic Taipei 101 tower.

Once officially launched, the store will be open Monday through Thursday, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to the company's website.

The Apple Store in Taipei is located in the Taipei 101 Tower on No. 45 City Hall Road in the city's Xinyi District.