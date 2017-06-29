The Latest: Church says Pell will return to face sex charges

SYDNEY (AP) — The Latest on Vatican Cardinal George Pell being charged with sex offenses in Australia (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney says Vatican Cardinal George Pell will return to Australia to fight sexual assault charges as soon as possible.

The archdiocese statement released on his behalf said Pell "again strenuously denied all allegations" against him.

Victoria state police said earlier Thursday that Pell was being summonsed to face multiple charges of "historical sexual offenses," meaning offenses that generally occurred some time ago. Pell was ordered to appear in court on July 18.

The archdiocese statement says Pell "is looking forward to his day in court and will defend the charges vigorously."

Pell is planning to make a further statement in Rome later today.

___

10 a.m.

Australian police have charged a top Vatican cardinal with multiple counts of historical sexual assault offenses in a stunning decision certain to rock the highest levels of the Holy See.

Cardinal George Pell, Pope Francis' chief financial adviser and Australia's most senior Catholic, is the highest-ranking Vatican official to ever be charged in the church's long-running sexual abuse scandal.

Victoria state Police Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton said police have summonsed Pell to face multiple charges of "historical sexual offenses," meaning offenses that generally occurred some time ago. Pell was ordered to appear in Melbourne Magistrates Court on July 18.

Pell has repeatedly denied all abuse allegations made against him.