Taiwan Headline News

TAIPEI — The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Workweek rules to be revised amid discontent.

@China Times: Teachers' pension to be cut 20% on average.

@Liberty Times: PX Mart President Hsu Chung-jen to resign after faux pas.

@Apple Daily: Taipei City councilor visits nightclubs 6 times in 2 weeks.

@Economic Daily News: Wall Street rallies amid signs U.S., Europe will keep QE measures for now.

@Commercial Times: PX Mart President Hsu Chung-jen to retire at end of September.