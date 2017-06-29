  1. Home
Taiwan Headline News

Headlines across Taiwan on June 29, 2017

By Central News Agency
2017/06/29 08:50

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI —  The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Workweek rules to be revised amid discontent.
@China Times: Teachers' pension to be cut 20% on average.
@Liberty Times: PX Mart President Hsu Chung-jen to resign after faux pas.
@Apple Daily: Taipei City councilor visits nightclubs 6 times in 2 weeks.
@Economic Daily News: Wall Street rallies amid signs U.S., Europe will keep QE measures for now.
@Commercial Times: PX Mart President Hsu Chung-jen to retire at end of September.
