Prosecutors settle Panda Express discrimination claim

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say they have reached a settlement with Panda Express over allegations the company discriminated against workers who were not U.S. citizens.

Under the settlement announced on Wednesday, Panda Express will pay a $400,000 penalty to the U.S. government and establish a $200,000 fund for workers.

The U.S. Department of Justice says an investigation found Panda Express unnecessarily required green card holders to repeatedly prove they were authorized to work.

The company did not make the same demands of U.S. citizens who worked for the chain.

The investigation also determined the company routinely required other non-U.S. citizens to verify their work authorization when they had already provided the necessary documentation.

Panda Express said in a statement it did not discriminate and settled the investigation to focus on supporting its staff.