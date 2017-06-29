WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--CONFED CUP-PORTUGAL-CHILE

KAZAN, Russia — Claudio Bravo made three penalty saves as Chile crushed Portugal 3-0 in a penalty shootout to reach the Confederations Cup final on Wednesday. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 541 words, photos.

— SOC--CONFED CUP-CHILE-BRAVO. Chile and Bravo grind out wins over soccer's superstars. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 411 words, photos.

SOC--MESSI'S MARRIAGE

There is a different side to Lionel Messi, one that not everyone gets to see. It's the lighthearted and extroverted version of Messi that will be the center of attention on Friday in his hometown of Rosario when he marries 29-year-old Antonella Roccuzzo, his childhood sweetheart and mother of his two children. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 916 words, photos.

SOC--RUSSIAN DOPING

SOCHI, Russia — Germany football coach Joachim Loew wants more clarity from sports leaders following speculation that doping of Russia's 2014 World Cup squad was covered up. SENT: 473 words, photos.

ATH--GOLDEN SPIKE

OSTARVA, Czech Republic — Usain Bolt started the European leg of his final season before retirement with a victory in the 100 meters at the Golden Spike meeting on Wednesday. By Karel Janicek. SENT: 803 words, photos.

EU--BRITAIN-HILLSBOROUGH

LONDON — British prosecutors charged a former senior police officer with manslaughter Wednesday as they announced the first criminal cases in the 1989 Hillsborough stadium disaster that left 96 people dead, many crushed against metal fences, and changed English soccer forever. By Danica Kirka. SENT: 590 words, photos.

SOC--PREMIER LEAGUE-TRANSFER TARGETS

MANCHESTER, England — With the new Premier League season only six weeks away, a look at what English soccer's top clubs are prioritizing in what could be another offseason of record spending. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 799 words, photos.

— SOC--CONFED CUP-GERMANY-DRAXLER. A leader at 23, Draxler mentors inexperienced Germany squad. By Rob Harris. SENT: 585 words, photos.

TEN--EASTBOURNE

EASTBOURNE, England — Novak Djokovic downplayed his chances of capturing a fourth Wimbledon title after winning his first match on grass this year at the Eastbourne International on Wednesday. SENT: words, photos.

TEN--WIMBLEDON SEEDINGS

LONDON — The "Big 4" of men's tennis were given the four highest seedings for this year's tournament at Wimbledon. SENT: 178 words, photos.

RGU--BRITISH LIONS-NEW ZEALAND

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Rugby league convert Ngani Laumape is in line for a test debut from the bench in an All Blacks team containing two player changes and one positional switch for Saturday's second test against the British and Irish Lions. SENT: 431 words, photos.

GLF--QUICKEN LOANS NATIONAL

POTOMAC, Maryland — Tiger Woods' extended absence from golf isn't being felt just on the course. Woods can bring excitement to a tournament even if he isn't playing, as he's shown over the years at the Quicken Loans National, which he hosts. By Ben Nuckols. SENT: 784 words, photos.

GLF--LPGA TOUR

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Illinois — So Yeon Ryu wants to halt what has resembled a game of musical chairs on the LPGA Tour this season. The newly minted world No. 1 will be going for her third win when the KPMG Women's PGA Championship — the second major of the season — tees off Thursday on her 27th birthday. By Jim Litke. SENT: 703 words, photos.

— GLF--US SENIOR OPEN. Van Hees makes journey from swimsuit model to US Senior Open. By Jimmy Golen. SENT: 723 words, photos.

— CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-FROOME. Froome to extend Team Sky deal to 2021. SENT: 301 words, quotes.

— CAR--VETTEL-AZERBAIJAN COLLISION. FIA to examine Vettel collision with Hamilton. SENT: 139 words, photos.

— BKN--ROCKETS-CLIPPERS TRADE. AP Source: Rockets to acquire Chris Paul from Clippers. By Kristie Rieken. SENT: 499 words, photos.

