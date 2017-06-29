Walmart seeks new products amid online battle with Amazon

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Hundreds of inventors are auditioning their wares for Walmart as part of an "open call" by the world's largest retailer. They're hopeful the company will offer them shelf space at up to 4,700 stores nationwide.

Company officials told the 500 presenters Wednesday that they can have spots on Wal-Mart's online portals if they want them. Walmart is locked in a battle with Amazon for billions of dollars' worth of online revenue.

Walmart spokesman Scott Markley said that even if a potential seller doesn't win a deal for shelf space, it will benefit from spending time with a buyer from a "Fortune 1" company.

Amazon, meanwhile, held an event Wednesday with entrepreneurs to discuss ways to grow their businesses online. It was billed as Amazon's first-ever "Boost Summit."