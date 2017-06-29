Sept. 11 worker facing deportation is freed from detention

NEW YORK (AP) — A onetime Sept. 11 World Trade Center cleanup volunteer who faces possible deportation over a 1990 drug conviction but was pardoned by New York's governor has been freed from immigration detention.

A spokeswoman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says Carlos Cardona was released Wednesday. She says Cardona will be required to check in periodically pending the outcome of his immigration case.

Cardona had been detained since February. He entered the U.S. illegally in 1986 from Colombia. He was convicted in 1990 of attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH'-moh) pardoned Cardona last week. The Democratic governor says if Cardona were deported he might not be able to receive health treatments he needs after working in the Sept. 11, 2001, recovery effort.

Cuomo says on Twitter that Cardona's release is "fantastic news."