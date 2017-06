ATP World Tour Antalya Open Results

Wednesday At Antalya Tennis Arena Antalya, Turkey Purse: $439,005 (WT250) Surface: Grass-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Radu Albot, Moldova, def. Paolo Lorenzi (2), Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Andreas Seppi, Italy, def. Janko Tipsarevic, Serbia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Daniel Altmaier, Germany, def. Marsel Ilhan, Turkey, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Yuichi Sugita, Japan, def. David Ferrer (4), Spain, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (2).

Doubles Quarterfinals

Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Purav Raja and Divij Sharan, India, 7-6 (9), 6-7 (4), 10-4.

Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Nikola Mektic, Croatia, def. Philipp Petzschner, Germany, and Alexander Peya, Austria, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Leander Paes, India, and Adil Shamasdin (4), Canada, def. Carlos Berlocq, Argentina, and Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-1, 6-2.

Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi (1), Pakistan, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 10-7.