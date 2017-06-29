  1. Home
20 years later, new generation of Harry Potter fans

By DEEPTI HAJELA , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/06/29

NEW YORK (AP) — As the 20th anniversary of the initial publishing of the first Harry Potter book is celebrated this week, another generation is being introduced to Harry, Hogwarts and all the rest of the magical world created by author J.K. Rowling.

For some of their first-generation-fan parents and other adults often doing the introducing, there's a little bit of wistfulness that their kids won't get to experience the midnight book release parties and other hoopla that surrounded the Harry Potter publishing phenomenon.

For others, though, there's the slightest bit of (cheerful) envy that their kids won't have to wait to find out what happens next.

The first book in the Harry Potter series was published in Britain on June 26, 1997. It's sold more than 450 million copies globally, in 79 languages.